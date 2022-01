AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- New this morning -the CDC has voted "yes" to recommend COVID boosters for children as young as 12 years old. It comes at a time that emergency rooms are being overwhelmed and not just because a lot of staff are out sick with the virus.

Dr. Jose Vasquez, Chief of Infectious Disease at AU Health, said the problem in the ER's is not necessarily because of severe COVID illness.