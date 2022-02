UPDATE, 9:57 PM: According to an arrest affidavit, Brandon Isabelle admitted to luring Danielle Hoyle to the area of Levi and Sedgwick and shooting her.

Police say Isabelle also admitted to taking Kennedy Hoyle out of Danielle's car, driving to Island Park and the Upper Mud Island Boat Ramp, and tossing her into the water. He then threw the gun he used to shoot Danielle into the Mississippi River and Wolf River Delta.