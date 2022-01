GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- At least 27 people were successfully rescued from a large chunk of ice that had broken from the shoreline in Wisconsin, Brown County deputies confirmed.

According to the sheriff's office, on Saturday, at around 10:17 a.m., officials received a report that a large chunk of ice broke off near Point Comfort in the Bay of Green Bay. There were more than two dozen people stranded on it.