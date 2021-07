Today: A slow moving cold front, almost stationary, will trigger showers and storms throughout the day with highs in the mid 80s. Rainfall totals from .25″ to .50″

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms during the early evening. Remaining mostly cloudy overnight with morning lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Rainfall totals from .25″- .75″