AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Kimico Wright, an army veteran, fell victim to a Facebook scam when trying to buy a Yorkie that she would use as a service dog. She's still on the search for a pet, but now she's out of 500 dollars.

"I would tell her I'm sending the money and she was like are you sending me the money, send me the screen shot, send me the money now; and I'm just like why is she so urgent?" said Kimico Wright.