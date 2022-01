DENVER (KDVR) — With a family of five dead in an unsolved house fire, night-vision images of the masked suspects haunted the Denver area for months — until Google led police to the accused killers.

At age 16, Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour — along with another teen charged as a juvenile — were arrested on counts of first-degree murder and more in the August 2020 killings in the city's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. It took months before a break in the case, with many in the community fearful it was a targeted hate crime against the Senegalese immigrants who lost their lives.