Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

LIVE | Gov. McMaster, health officials to hold briefing on COVID-19

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with state public health officials will hold a briefing this afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

According to a news release, the briefing will be held at 4 p.m. at a the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, located 2779 Fish Hatchery Road in West Columbia.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories