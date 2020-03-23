LIVE | Gov. McMaster, health officials to hold briefing on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with state public health officials will hold a briefing this afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
According to a news release, the briefing will be held at 4 p.m. at a the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, located 2779 Fish Hatchery Road in West Columbia.
