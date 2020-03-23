Columbia County Commissioner to hold businesses to CDC guidelines, will not close them

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday morning, Columbia County Commissioners shared more of their COVID-19 plans.

They held a press conference at 9 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.

The county plans to hold businesses to CDC guidelines, but will not be forcibly closing them at this time.

To comply with the CDC guidelines there can’t be more than ten people per building, that includes dine-in restaurants and grocery stores.

The county will also get a testing center that will be centrally located.

County Administrator Scott Johnson says they’ll bring more 311 employees in for spot checks.

Operating businesses that don’t comply will get their license revoked.

“Some people are extremely dependent on the ability to be able to do their business. Not to mention, we have the issue of people needing services. Again, if we had any county, or every state, or every place in the United States, if we all took a pause for two weeks, then that would be a different story,” said County Administrator Scott Johnson.

