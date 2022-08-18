A concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms is associated with
a tropical wave near the coast of Belize. This system is forecast to
move across Central America and southeastern Mexico over the next
day or so before emerging over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of
low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this
system is possible while it moves northwestward over the
southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.