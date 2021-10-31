List of elections happening Tuesday in CSRA

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — On Tuesday, November 2, several races are taking place for areas in the CSRA. Also in Barnwell, voters will have the chance to vote on a referendum on whether or not to approve Sunday alcohol sales.

AIKEN COUNTY:

City Of Aiken General

Town of Perry General

Town Of Salley General

Town Of Monetta General

Town Of Wagener General

Town Of Burnettown General

City Of New Ellenton General

BAMBERG:

Town of Ehrhardt General

Town of Govan General

BARNWELL:

City of Barnwell General

Town of Blackville General

Town of Elko General Election

Town of Kline General Election

Town of Hilda General Election

Town of Snelling General Election

Town of Williston General Election

SALUDA:

Town Of Monetta General Election *

Town of Batesburg/Leesville General Election *

Town of Ward General Election

To find out who’s running in a particular race, visit: https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/Eng/Candidate/OtherElections.aspx. Choose 2021 in the drop-down menu.

You can also find your polling location, here: https://www.scvotes.gov/data/Precincts.html. Choose your county from the drop-down box.