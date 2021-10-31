List of elections happening Tuesday in CSRA

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — On Tuesday, November 2, several races are taking place for areas in the CSRA. Also in Barnwell, voters will have the chance to vote on a referendum on whether or not to approve Sunday alcohol sales.
AIKEN COUNTY:
- City Of Aiken General
- Town of Perry General
- Town Of Salley General
- Town Of Monetta General
- Town Of Wagener General
- Town Of Burnettown General
- City Of New Ellenton General
BAMBERG:
- Town of Ehrhardt General
- Town of Govan General
BARNWELL:
- City of Barnwell General
- Town of Blackville General
- Town of Elko General Election
- Town of Kline General Election
- Town of Hilda General Election
- Town of Snelling General Election
- Town of Williston General Election
SALUDA:
- Town Of Monetta General Election *
- Town of Batesburg/Leesville General Election *
- Town of Ward General Election
To find out who’s running in a particular race, visit: https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/Eng/Candidate/OtherElections.aspx. Choose 2021 in the drop-down menu.
You can also find your polling location, here: https://www.scvotes.gov/data/Precincts.html. Choose your county from the drop-down box.