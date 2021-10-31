List of elections happening Tuesday in CSRA

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — On Tuesday, November 2, several races are taking place for areas in the CSRA. Also in Barnwell, voters will have the chance to vote on a referendum on whether or not to approve Sunday alcohol sales.

AIKEN COUNTY:

  • City Of Aiken General
  • Town of Perry General
  • Town Of Salley General
  • Town Of Monetta General
  • Town Of Wagener General
  • Town Of Burnettown General
  • City Of New Ellenton General

BAMBERG:

  • Town of Ehrhardt General
  • Town of Govan General

BARNWELL:

  • City of Barnwell General
  • Town of Blackville General
  • Town of Elko General Election
  • Town of Kline General Election
  • Town of Hilda General Election
  • Town of Snelling General Election
  • Town of Williston General Election

SALUDA:

  • Town Of Monetta General Election *
  • Town of Batesburg/Leesville General Election *
  • Town of Ward General Election

To find out who’s running in a particular race, visit: https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/Eng/Candidate/OtherElections.aspx. Choose 2021 in the drop-down menu.

You can also find your polling location, here: https://www.scvotes.gov/data/Precincts.html. Choose your county from the drop-down box.

