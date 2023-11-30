AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Shamiyah is a 3-sport star for the Red Devils playing basketball, softball, and competing in track and field. As the 7th ranked shotput thrower in the state Shamiyah is well known for her athletic abilities, but she also excels in the classroom earning a REACH Scholarship and holding a 3.7 GPA. For her hard work in the classroom and on the field/court, Shamiyah has been named this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete.

Shamiyah’s parents say she is an incredibly hard worker and a great role model for younger kids. “It’s just a true testament of her hard work,” says Shamiyah’s father Chauncey Kinlow, “she’s always put her head down to get the job done.” Shamiyah’s mother agrees noting that she has matured a whole lot. “She’s a big help and she sets the bar high for her siblings, so I hope they follow in her footsteps,” says Shaleathia Kinlow.

Shamiyah’s coaches admire her dedication as well and Lincoln County Athletic Director Doug Huff talked to us about the way Shamiyah’s hard work has impacted the school. “It’s been a privilege to watch her grow throughout these last couple of years. She played right field, I think she mentioned that, and then last year she finished 7th in the state at shotput,” beams A.D. Huff, “when you’ve got somebody that can compete like that in athletics and also have a 3.7 GPA, that says a lot about that young lady.”

Shamiyah will continue to be a great example for others throughout the remainder of her senior year, before heading to Savannah State in the fall. A big congrats to Shamiyah and her family!