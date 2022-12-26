LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County residents are experiencing heavy water leaks due to the cold, winter weather snap.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, the county has lost more than 1 million gallons of water in the last two days.

The Chairman are asking for residents who own lake homes to please come and check for leaks and other damages.

The Chairman also says that they will be temporarily cutting off the water within sections of the county that will have an impact on over 2,000 homes.

For updates or more information, residents are asked to visit the Lincoln County Government website and/or Facebook page.