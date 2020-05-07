Layoffs at CVB due to declining hotel tax

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Because they help bring people to town the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Coliseum Authority get hotel-motel tax to fund the operation, this has been adequate in normal years, of course this is not a normal year.

With fewer people checking into Augusta hotels, checking out the books at the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau shows a lot of lost revenue.

We have a gap of approximately 690-thousand dollars,” said Bennish Brown, President of the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The hotel-motel tax has also slowed coming into the coffers of the Coliseum Authority, putting a squeeze on operating revenue

“They are getting tighter and you know what we are trying to do is just be good stewards of what we have we have gotten some hotel motel tax in,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

Augusta and Company the CVB’s visitors center on Broad Street is shut down, in part because the CVB needed to make cuts and that cost jobs.

“We furloughed all of our part time staff that part-time staff was assigned to Augusta and Company those seven positions were furloughed indefinitely, we also eliminated two full time positions,” Brown said.

And those still working at the CVB are doing so for less

Pay-cuts for lack of a better word four or five months for May through September remaining staff will have cuts to their pay,”said Brown.

There have been no layoffs at the Coliseum Authority yet they say, butt things could change and Cedric Johnson doesn’t rule out that organizations dependent on hotel motel tax going to the commission for help.

“I think at some point yes that could possibly if things don’t get better that could possibly be an option,” said Johnson.

Of course Augusta Commissioners have their own concerns about dwindling revenues plus more than half million dollars in pandemic expenses and more possibly on the way, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF newschannel six,.

