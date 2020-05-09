Lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery family issues statement on new video footage

Dallas, TX (WJBF) – The GBI reports that it is looking into additional video footage and photographs associated with the Ahmaud Arbery case. Investigators noted that the footage was reviewed at the beginning of the investigation and before the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael.

Following the release of that information, Merritt Law Firm, which represents the Arbery family, issued the following statement:

Our office has reviewed the surveillance video which appears to show a person, believed to be Ahmaud Arbery, entering a property under construction. The individual remains on the property for under 3 minutes before continuing to jog down the road. This video is consistent with the evidence already known to us. Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog. He stopped by a property under construction where he engaged in no illegal activity and remained for only a brief period. Ahmaud did not take anything from the construction site. He did not cause any damage to the property. He remained for a brief period of time and was not instructed by any one to leave but rather left on his own accord to continue his jog. Ahmaud’s actions at this empty home under construction were in no way a felony under Georgia law. This video confirms that Mr. Arbery’s murder was not justified and the actions of the men who pursued him and ambushed him were unjustified. We reiterate, Ahmaud Arbery did not take part in ANY felony, had no illegal substances in his system, was not armed yet was shot three times with a shotgun at close range.