Law Enforcement perspective of working holiday calls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The holidays are always a busy time of year because whenever people travel, Law Enforcement Officers know the work load that come with it. It’s not uncommon to see an increase in DUI’s during Christmas and New Years.

NewChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to Deputy Chief Patrick Clayton with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, he says the change in wave of emotions happens every year.

“What you’re going to see is, I guess it’s kinda like the holiday blues. Some people experience that. Also a lot of people don’t drink a lot throughout the year, but then on the holidays they start drinking copious amounts of alcohol,” says Chief Deputy Clayton.

But it does not stop there, he says what happens after that causes a domino effect.

“Then they go home and then there’s the normal stresses and strains that we all have to deal with. You’ll see disagreements and arguments between husband and wives and girlfriends and boyfriends. Boyfriends and boyfriends and girlfriends and girlfriends which leads to us seeing an increase in violence during the holidays,” says Chief Deputy Clayton.

Chief Deputy Clayton says the pressures of society and working during family celebrations can be discouraging. Crime and assaults also go up during the holidays, serving as traumatic reminders that can be a challenge for law enforcement.

“For law enforcement, it’s probably the most complex job you have to have because you deal with a wide range of emotions from other people but you also have to deal with your day to day emotions that you’re experiencing as well,” says Chief Deputy Clayton.

Domestic assaults, child abuse, and deadly accidents are all events that bring “first responders” to the scenes—- where officers must deal with the tragedies they see and the victims that are left behind. With all this it’s important officers stay focus.

“We tend to see people at their worse and we tend to see it frequently, it absolutely takes an emotional toll on the deputies,” Chief Deputy Clayton.