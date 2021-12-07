Law enforcement investigating threats against CSRA schools

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Multiple sheriff’s deputies patrolled Burke County High School Monday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) increased its presence after violent messages were posted on social media app YikYak and an email was sent to the school’s principal. The sender threatened to “shoot the whole entire school up.”

“We want to show force there,” Capt. Randall Norman of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. “We want students and staff to be able to come to the schools. We want everyone to feel safe there.”

The person who made the threat has not been identified or arrested. A $4,000 reward is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest. In a statement Sunday, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said the investigation has “not found any evidence that would lend any credence to the threats made last week.” BCSO continues to work with state agencies and social media companies to find the suspect.

“The first initial thing that you’re wanting to do is to try to locate the IP address so you can begin to track the footpath of where that email originated.”

The threat worried families prompted the school district to cancel class at Burke County High School Friday.

“Whoever’s making the threats – it’s wrong,” Viola Holmes said.

“Secure the kids for us,” Annette Rallings added.

“Kids have to understand the severity of making what some may consider a harmless joke – posting inappropriate pictures, making inappropriate statements – anything that would make someone fear for their life and/or safety,” Norman said.

Norman says the perpetrator will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

“At the very minimum, this is disrupting of a public school. But the direct threat is now considered a terroristic threat or an act.”

Burke County is not the only district facing these threats.

A Thomson-McDuffie Middle School student was detained Monday for allegedly sending an email to another student “threatening violence within the school.” A district spokesperson tells NewsChannel 6 a “tribunal hearing” will take place and a “juvenile complaint” will be made with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Also on Monday, a 16-year-old student attending Burke County High School was arrested for allegedly threatening Cross Creek High School. The threat read, “I’m shootin’ up Cross Creek High School Monday. Be ready.”

“We have to take care of our kids,” Rallings said. “That’s important.”

