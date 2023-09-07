The center of Hurricane Lee is located

near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 48.6 West. Lee is moving toward

the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected

to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the

west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher

gusts. Rapid intensification is expected to begin later today,

and Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL96):

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in

association with an area of low pressure located over the eastern

tropical Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental

conditions are generally conducive for additional development, and a

tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so

while the disturbance moves toward the west-northwest at about 15

mph. Heavy rain and gusty winds associated with this system are

now occurring over the Cabo Verde Islands, and these conditions are

expected to continue during the next several hours.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.

Northeastern Atlantic (ex-Franklin):

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with Post-Tropical

Cyclone Franklin, located a few hundred miles west-northwest of the

northwestern coast of Spain, have not become better organized and

the system remains frontal. The chances of subtropical or tropical

development have decreased as the system meanders northwest of Spain

and Portugal. Environmental conditions are expected to become even

more unfavorable for development by tonight. For additional

information, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued

by Meteo France.