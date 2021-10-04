Last day to register to vote in JBA election

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Voters in Richmond County, October 4 is your last day to register to vote in the November election.

In November, a bond referendum to fund the new James Brown Arena is up for a vote. The Coliseum Authority is asking voters for $235 million to help fund the new James Brown Arena. That would cost property owners in Richmond County an average of an extra $100 a year.

The Board of Elections said it’s important for people to vote on the bond referendum and that a low voter turn out means that a small percentage of people will decide if Augusta will get the new arena.

“It affects you as a citizen of Richmond County. If you are a property owner the vote could make a difference in your property taxes. Because it is a bond issue, by voting yes, you’re saying that yes, we want bonds to be issued to build a new James Brown Arena,” said Travis Doss, Assistant Director for Richmond County Board of Elections.

If voters say no to the bond referendum then there will be no new JBA. Typically local elections have a low turn out. Doss told NewsChannel 6 that local elections are really where individual votes matter.

“Anytime you have an opportunity, you should vote. Especially with these local issues, that’s when it’s most important, because these issues pertain to you. The smaller the turnout, then you’re allowing a smaller number of people to make decisions for you,” he said.

Voters should check to make sure they are registered with any updated information. You can register online or go to the Board of Elections office in the municipal building downtown.

And a reminder that if you plan to vote by absentee ballot, you should request it as soon as possible, even if you voted absentee in the last election. If you don’t request a new one, you will have to go to a poll to vote.