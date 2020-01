AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Lanes are closed following an accident on the 3200 block of Washington Rd.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say a traffic accident occurred knocking down a power poll resulting in a power outage.

Injuries have been reported. There is no word yet on how the crash occurred or how many people were involved.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information as it comes available.

LATEST NEWS STORIES