GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff deputies are on the scene of two crashes.

According to dispatch there are two different accidents on I-20 near exit 190 heading eastbound into the City of Augusta.

We know at least one lane is currently blocked.

One crash reportedly has two cars involved, the other three cars.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists should find an alternate route or expect delays.