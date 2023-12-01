EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- This weekend, members of Lakeside High School’s Marching Band are flying to Hawaii for a huge event. They’re only one of 2 bands representing Georgia performing in the Pearl Harbor Memorial parade, next week.

“December 7, 1941—a date which will live in infamy.” That is part of a famous speech President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor- which prompted the US’s involvement in World War II.

Courtesy of Lakeside High School Band.

Next week, on the 82nd anniversary of those attacks, the Lakeside High School “Pride of the Panthers” marching band will take part in the annual tribute to those who died that day.

“I feel like its a huge honor for our school out of, I think only one other band from Georgia, is representing Georgia. So being one of those bands is a huge honor,” said senior Dawson Pope, saxophone section leader.

Around 8 a.m. on December 7,1941 the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched a surprise air attack against the U.S. Navy in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. More that 2,400 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured.

Each year on the anniversary of the attack, the city hosts a parade to pay its respects to those who paid the ultimate price.

One of Lakeside’s band directors, Jared Best, said parade organizers invited the band to perform.

“They saw that we were…that particular year, we had the second highest score of any band from the state of Georgia,” he explained.

122 of the band’s 177 members will travel to Honolulu on December 3rd for the parade.

Courtesy of Lakeside High School Band.

Best said the experience of traveling and performing in a new setting can have a big impact on student musicians.

“Getting to see other groups. Because pretty much all of these events include multiple other ensembles. There’s going to be groups from all across the country involved. There’s going to be some professional military bands involved in the parade that the students will get to interact with,” he said.

The trip cost about $1,8000 per person. Senior, Dawson Pope told NewsChannel 6 that the band held a lot of fundraisers to help pay for it. He is part of a jazz ensemble and was able to gain some sponsors through that.

“We put out that ‘Hey, we’re going to Hawaii. We’re going to Pearl Harbor.’ And then these people that are listening to the jazz band, they’re like ‘Wow, they’re kind of good.’ So they’d donate money and we appreciate that a lot,” said Pope.

Through some research, the organization discovered a little known story about the attack on Pearl Harbor

21 members of Navy Band No. 22, or the USS Arizona Band, were preparing to play the national anthem when the air strike began. They fought valiantly with their shipmates but did not survive the battle.

To this day, they are the Navy’s only ensemble to have formed, trained, and eventually died together while in service.

Their story makes this trip even more poignant for Lakeside’s band.

“Really terrible, but really moving story. So that’s something that’s definitely been on our minds moving forward,” said Best.

“It’s really a sad story and I feel really honored to be able to march in that parade,” Pope said.

You can watch the parade online on Thursday, December 7th.

The band is also competing in the first ever Metallica Marching Band competition. It’s a virtual competition and they are going up against high school bands from across the country.

If you want to check it out and vote for the “Pride of the Panthers,” CLICK HERE.