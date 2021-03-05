Lacrosse tournament raises funds and awareness for cancer

Evans, GA (WJBF)- Lacrosse is coming to the CSRA this weekend.

Columbia County and Greenbrier High School are partnering with the HEADstrong Foundation for a fundraising tournament.

High school lacrosse teams from Georgia, South Carolina and Florida will be competing in the inaugural 2- day Faceoff Against Cancer Lacrosse Tournament.

This fundraising tournament benefits the HEADstrong Foundation which supports families dealing with cancer.

photo courtesy of The HEADstrong Foundation.

“We wanted to bring some high level lacrosse to the CSRA to raise a little bit more publicity for the sport of lacrosse, but also to give us the opportunity in order to help families in need,” said Creswell Curtis, Assistant Tournament Director and coach of the Greenbrier High lacrosse team.

The HEADstrong Foundation was founded by Nicholas Colleluori, a college lacrosse player who was diagnosed with and later died from non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. His mission was to support patients in cancer treatment and their families.

photo courtesy of The HEADstrong Foundation.

“So that’s what the Colleluori family really found was an area lacking, was the support for individuals and families who out of nowhere get diagnosed with these awful diseases and what do you do. What do you do if you have to go to a specialized place in Philadelphia and you’re from Georgia? Where do you stay?” said Tom Sinnott, Director of Sports Operations at the HEADstrong Foundation.

The teams playing in the tournament are raising funds virtually with the goal of twenty thousand dollars. The funds raised will go to local families.

“So each team has an individual page set up where the players and coaches can send out the links to their friends and family to help donate,” explained Sinnott.

The tournament will be held Friday beginning at 4:45 p.m. and Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans.

The public is invited to attend. The cost to get in is 7 dollars and only cash will be accepted.

Greenbrier High School is the only local team competing in the tournament. If you are interesting in donating to their fundraising efforts just CLICK HERE.

For more information on the HEADstrong Foundation CLICK HERE.