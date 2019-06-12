Kroger to start selling CBD products

(WJBF) – Kroger, the largest grocery retailer in the nation, will start selling CBD products in nearly a thousand stores in the U.S.

The company will sell hemp-derived CBD topical products, including creams, balms, and oils in stores across 17 states, a company spokeswoman said in a statement to CNBC on Tuesday.

Kroger is one of several national retailers – including Walgreens, CVS, Vitamin Shoppe, and GNC – that are starting to stock shelves with the cannabis compound.

The Kroger spokeswoman says, “Like many retailers, we are starting to offer our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils, and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD.”

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabis compound that may help relieve anxiety and pain. While CBD derived from hemp is now legal, thanks to the farm bill Congress passed late last year, the FDA says companies still can’t add CBD to food or sell it as a dietary supplement.