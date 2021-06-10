Kroger hosts one-day hiring event for all stores in the CSRA

CSRA (WJBF) – On Thursday, June 10th, Kroger will host a one-day job fair for all Atlanta Division stores, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

The company is seeking to fill more than 1,400 positions supporting retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations.

The hiring event includes both virtual and in-store interviews.

The process is simple – those interested can register at jobs.kroger.com.

“We are truly driven to be the best employer and one of the best places to work, no matter your skillset, role, or ambitions,” says Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and committed to offering a diverse, inclusive, and engaging culture where they can thrive and excel.”

Kroger stores in the CSRA:

Georgia:

4115 Columbia Rd, Martinez, GA 30907

2801 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909

4355 Washington Rd, Evans, GA 30809

435 Lewiston Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813

South Carolina: