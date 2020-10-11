Kid entrepreneurs have their day at the market

Edgefield, SC (WJBF)- Edgefield has a vendor market on the second Saturday of each month. But October’s market was a LITTLE more special.

This month, the market is celebrating child entrepreneurs. Despite the weather, more than 35 children set up a booth to sell their wares.

“We’re baking truffles. We’re baking cupcakes. And we’re baking pound cakes and banana bread.,” said young baker, Ryann Creasy.

“We just thought it would be a good idea to make crafts for people to enjoy,” said Olivia O’Gorman.

Hundreds came out to enjoy the market on a rainy Saturday morning. Princesses were in attendance to greet families. Child vendors joined some adult regulars to sell lemonade, baked goods, and handmade crafts.

“So they’ve been doing markets down here in Edgefield for a long time and I think they just had the idea to do kids. So when we heard that opportunity we thought it’d be a good idea to join,” explained Carter Massey, another kid vendor who was out with her friends selling their crafts.

Market Coordinator, Samantha McClure said it’s important to encourage an entrepreneurial spirit in children.

“My kids are very entrepreneurial and they’re the ones that gave me this idea. My daughter has run a lemonade stand for the past year and it helped her pay for her bike,” said McClure. “So I’m hoping that today’s adventure with all these wonderful kids who are having the best time, will decide that they really like this and will pursue a small business and starting their own small business in the future. Because they are our future.”

McClure said people who shop at these vendor markets are really helping local small businesses succeed, which they need now more than ever.

“And right now, with COVID and everything, they’re hurting more than the storefront businesses. So if you have the opportunity to shop these cottage businesses, come out and support them. It will help them immensely. And it’s fun,” explained McClure.

Some of the young entrepreneurs were out to earn spending money but others had a more charitable goal.

“We’re raising money to buy dog beds for the Aiken County Animal Shelter. I just love dogs. And I just like to do stuff for animal shelters,” said Creasy.

Organizers said that while children are always welcome to set up a booth at the market, they are hoping to set up an all children’s market at least twice a year.