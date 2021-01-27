Kettle Creek Battlefield in Wilkes County named national park

Wilkes County, GA (WJBF) – A historic attraction in Wilkes County has been designated a national park.

The Kettle Creek Battlefield is located in the town of Washington.

Lawmakers who pushed for this recognition say it shows a commitment by the federal government to preserve the Revolutionary War site for future generations. Those in Washington-Wilkes say this recognition has been a long time coming and will help put the town on the map.

“A lot of places you know, Augusta, Athens, Atlanta they don’t really know we exist. So, we can really stand to capitalize on that marketing opportunity. And I think there are so many other historical resources that this is going to lead the way in having other enthusiasts in our area,” said Margaret Armour, President of the Washington-Wilkes Historical Foundation.



