Kamala Harris makes history as first woman vice president

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Kamala Harris is now the first woman — and first Black and South Asian to serve as the vice president of the United States.

People across the country including Richmond County democratic chair Jordan Johnson, watched the Howard University grad as she was sworn in at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.



” Seeing Kamala Harris being sworn in as vice president, I hope that one day my daughter or my nieces or god daughters will be able to know that they can become vice president or even president of the United States as well,” Johnson said.

Some political science professors said the historic moment could also be a launching pad for women to take more of a role in politics.



” In terms of young women seeing its possible to win a House of Representatives seat or its possible to become vice president one day, so a lot of women will seek out local office,” Augusta University political science professor Mary – Kate Lizotte said.

We could also see the impact of that in Augusta with more women running in local races.



“In the state of Georgia in general we’re going to see more women running for office on both sides because of the successes. I think that is just going to continue to move forward,” Lizotte said.