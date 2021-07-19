Augusta, GA (WJBF)- July 18 is National Ice Cream day and July is National Ice Cream Month.

History shows the people have enjoyed this sweet treat as far back as 3,000 BC in China where they flavored crushed ice with fruit juice.

Alexander the Great was also believed to have loved snow flavored with nectar and honey.

The Bible says King Solomon enjoyed icy flavored treats as well.

Today, it is a favorite summer treat with more than one thousand flavors to choose from.

A Newsweek poll done last year shows that America’s favorite flavor is chocolate, with vanilla a close second. And in third place– strawberry.

Our Recipe for Vanilla Ice Cream

2 1/2 cups half and half

2 1/2 cups sugar

5 1/4 cups heavy cream

2 vanilla beans

3 TBS vanilla extract

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Pour into canister. Follow the operational instructions on your ice cream maker.