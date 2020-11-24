Julian Smith Casino to undergo renovations instead of demolition

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The Julian Smith Casino was built in 1936 and named in honor of a former Augusta mayor.

For years its been a popular site in the Augusta community and has been the location of dances, weddings and was even used as a rehearsal site for James Brown.

Earlier this year Augusta Parks and Recreation asked for $15 million in SPLOST 8 funds to replace the building, but Eric Montgomery, executive director of Historic Augusta, said its rich history should be preserved.



” Architecturally its just a distinctive and unique building that we love and want to retain. So there’s no reason we can’t continue to do that,” Montgomery said.

Leaders from Parks and Recreation tell Newschannel 6 they’ve now decided to renovate the building rather than demolish it.



” To tear it down would be a shame. Its a jewel for the citizens of Augusta and we love the building so we just want to see it brought up to par in some areas,” Bobby Martin, Interim Planning Director said.