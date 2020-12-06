Judge moves to preserve Augusta Judicial Circuit

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Tensions are rising in Augusta as neighboring Columbia County moves to form its own judicial circuit. Just days after the county’s Board of Commissioners sent its resolution to the Georgia State Legislature, Chief Superior Court Judge Carl Brown began forming the Committee to Preserve the Augusta Judiciary Circuit arguing Columbia, Richmond and Burke Counties need to remain united.

“We know there’s strength in unity and numbers,” Brown said.

Columbia County looks to form judicial circuit

Judge Brown tells NewsChannel 6 Columbia County’s proposal is “nothing new or totally surprising.” Yet, State Rep. Wayne Howard disagrees, saying he thinks the timing of the proposal is suspicious.

“Now that we have an African American district attorney, it doesn’t pass the smell test,” Howard claimed.

If Columbia County’s resolution is approved, the community would have its own set of judges and district attorney. Howard suggests the county is only moving forward with its proposal because Jared Williams defeated Natalie Paine to be Augusta’s next district attorney.

“I don’t think we would be talking about this today if she [Paine] had won that race,” Howard said.

Doug Duncan, the chairman of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, denies Howard’s allegation. He says the county’s resolution has been in the works for two years. Documents show State Sen. Harold Jones asked the state to analyze the workload and geographical boundaries of Augusta’s Judicial Circuit in March 2018. It concluded Columbia County did not meet the required qualifications to form its own circuit because there were four Superior Court judges living in the county at the time — one more than the required number.

The idea resurfaced in 2020. Judge Michael Annis, one of the four judges living in Columbia County, retired. The county also bought the former TaxSlayer building in Evans to create a judicial annex. Duncan then asked for a financial analysis to be conducted to learn if the county could save money by having its own district attorney. The analysis concluded the county could save between $900,000 and $1 million each year.

“In 2020, the stars aligned,” Duncan said. “It was the right thing to do for the taxpayers.”

There’s no indication Burke County is looking to break from the Augusta Judicial Circuit. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams tells NewsChannel 6 he has not heard of any plans to do so.