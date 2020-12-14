Jon Ossoff encourages Augustans to vote

AUGUSTA- All eyes or on Georgia as the Peach State inches closer towards early voting.

“Georgia is becoming one of the most competitive states in the country,” said Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff.

Sunday Ossoff made an appearance in Augusta holding a car rally in the James Brown Arena parking lot.

Health, jobs, and justice is the movement Jon Ossoff says he’s leading- but the message he wanted to send on Sunday was for Augustans to get out and vote.

“The message is simple” Ossoff said, go vote”

Jordan Johnson Chairman of the Richmond County Democratic Party and newly elected Augusta Commissioner was also in attendance.

“I want to make sure that Augustans know that we have an opportunity to elect a United States Senator who really cares about this city, who cares about healthcare, jobs, and who really cares about families who have been affected by ccovid-19,” said Jordan Johnson.

Early voting begins Monday. You can vote in person or by absentee the deadline to request a ballot by mail is Friday January 1st.