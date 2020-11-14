Jon Ossoff brings campaign to Augusta head of ‘high stakes’ runoff election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Senate showdown made its way to Augusta. Dozens of people filled the parking lot of the James Brown arena for a drive-thru rally to support Senate candidate Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff took the stage as car horns honked and a group of supporters erupted in applause. His visit came just hours before major news networks, including ABC News, projected Joe Biden would flip Geirgia blue.

“I’m excited for the state of Georgia and for democracy,” Mary Wilson, an Ossoff supporter said.

4 days. 7 cities.



Thousands of Georgians ready to win. pic.twitter.com/2sKvwB4sX3 — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 14, 2020

It was one of Ossoff’s first visits to Augusta as a candidate. Despite not spending much time campaigning in the area, he walked away with 66 percent of the vote in Richmond County, far surpassing his opponent Senator David Perdue.

“In order for the incoming presidential administration to lead us out of this pandemic and invest in the economy, we need to win these two senate races,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff’s visit to Augusta did not go unnoticed by Perdue’s team and local Republicans. They held a press conference directly across the street from Ossoff’s rally headed by Representative Rick Allen and State Representatives Jodi Lott and Mark Newton.

“We cant let Jon Ossoff and the Democrats’ radical socialist agenda win,” Allen said.

While the teams shared blows, they both stressed the importance of the election not only for Georgia but for the country. The makeup of the Senate is dependent on the results of the two runoff — one between Ossoff and Perdue and the other between Senator Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock. Republicans have won 50 Senate seats while Democrats have control of 48.

“The stakes are so high in this race,” Ossoff said.