Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock make one last campaign stop in Augusta before election day

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock making one last push to get voters to the polls on election day

They talked about issues like health, jobs and justice — all topics they hope will win them a Senate seat in a critical runoff that will determine which party will control the US Senate.



“So, Augusta, are you ready to fight to pass a new civil rights act that will secure equal justice for all no matter our race and no matter our class. And a new voting rights act that will secure the sacred franchise and end voter suppression. Health, justice and jobs for all people Augusta,” Ossoff said.

Warnock also addressed voting rights and health care.



” We need to devote more access to affordable health care and a livable wage and the dignity of work and to vote for voting rights so that we strengthen the integrity of our democracy,” Warnock said.

Ossoff also talked about creating more access to health care especially in rural parts of Georgia where at least nine hospitals have closed since 2010.

” If you send me and Rev. Warnock to the Senate we will deliver the resources to re-open those hospitals that have closed and build clinics to serve every community in this state,” Ossoff said.