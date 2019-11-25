Join Augusta Animal Services in taking a pet in for their Home for the Holidays program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Are you looking for another guest to join in on Thanksgiving festivities?

Join Augusta Animal Services this holiday season for their Home for the Holidays program. Families can foster cats and dogs that need a home for Thanksgiving.

Pickup times are Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.. Pets can be returned Sunday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. or Monday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m..

Augusta Animal Services encourages families to use this as an opportunity to be a “foster failure” and help pets find a forever home. All pets participating are spayed/neutered, have microchips, and are up to date on shots.

Augusta Animal Services will provide supplies needed for pets participating in the program.

If you have any questions, please contact the AAS at 706-790-6836.