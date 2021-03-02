Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine expected to arrive in Georgia this week

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Four million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipped out across the US Monday

Some of those doses are on the way to the peach state, giving healthcare providers the leeway to open up more appointments and get more people vaccinated quicker.



” By adding J&J as a third option it certainly will increase the supply that is available both in Georgia, South Carolina and the rest of the United States,” Dr. Joshua Wyche, director of pharmacy for AU Health said.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine, unlike Pfizer and Moderna, is a singe dose shot — its a difference Wyche said could boost the number of people willing to receive a vaccine.



” A lot of people don’t want to get two shots and I completely understand that. I think that we will have a group of people that knew that Johnson and Johnson was out there or had hesitancy about Pfizer and Moderna and will ultimately decide that Johnson and Johnson is right for them,” Wyche said.

Its still unclear as to when AU could start distributing the vaccine at their vaccination sites — doctors said they are waiting on guidance from the state.

“We’ll be excited when we have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine when the state decides its the right decision for Georgians and South Carolinians, and as soon as that is available, we’ll be ready to use it,” Wyche said.