Joe Biden’s Tour Bus is coming to McCormick!

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

Democratic candidate for President, former Vice-President Joe Biden’s tour bus, will be at the Talmadge Building TFC Café, 1319 South Main Street, on Friday, Jan. 17 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

The public is invited to come and meet Randall L. Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, Ala; Sean Patrick Thomas, an actor from the movie Barbershop, and Valerie Biden Owens, Joe’s sister. Rep. Anne Parks and Sen. Floyd Nicholson will also be in attendance.

The TFC Cafe will be open for lunch buffet only.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.