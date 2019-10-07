Joe Biden’s sister campaigns in SC

Joe Biden’s sister was in Aiken and Allendale on Monday. Valerie Biden Owens will spend the week in South Carolina as she campaigns for the former Vice President.

“Joe has always believed that public service is a higher calling and that we should use the power to empower people who need it most,” Biden Owens said to a group of voters in Aiken.

In her speech, Biden Owens focused on her older brothers life rather than his political ideals.

She talked about how he would always pick her first before the boys when they played sports growing up. Also, about how Biden overcame the challenge of the stutter he had as a kid. Ahe also talked about how Biden chose family members to run previous campaigns despite advice against it since family is a priority him. She says his life experiences allow him to relate to the voters and his previous time in office refined him for the presidency.

“It’s our turn to be stronger and to be kinder and to be better than what this president tells us we are so if I’ve learned anything about being Joe’s little sister it’s that when we do that, there will be no stopping us,” Biden Owens said before a roar of applause from the crowd.

In the audience on Monday was Ida Weston, the president of the North Augusta Democratic Club.

“North Augusta is trying to listen to all the candidates,” said Weston.

Weston says she would have liked to hear Biden Owens talk more about policy.

“She didn’t speak very much on policy. “Instead she spoke about him connecting to the everyday person about how he grew up and his challenges are just like ours and what she really tried to do was connect us,” Weston explained.

Weston was also surprised the former Vice President’s sister did not talk about the President Trump-Ukraine election controversy.

“I thought there was going to be a question and answer period, but we did not have that because I think it was due to time because she said she had 6 other counties that she had to visit, but I was hoping that she would bring up Ukraine and do some kind of explanation about that,” Weston said.

This past weekend, Joe Biden was featured in an opinion article in the Washington Post. At the very end, he wrote to President Donald Trump.

“Please know that I’m not going anywhere. You won’t destroy me, and you won’t destroy my family. And come November 2020, I intend to beat you like a drum.” Joe Biden in the Washington Post

Biden Owen’s two stops on Tuesday are part of a South Carolina Tour. On Tuesday she will spend time in Beaufort Hilton Head and Okatie.