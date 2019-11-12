Jimmy Carter recovering at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga.(WJBF) – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is now out of surgery after being admitted to Emory University Hospital Monday Evening.

A spokesperson for The Carter Center says, doctors performed surgery this morning to relieve pressure on his brain. The build up had caused bleeding because of his recent falls this year.

Former US President is still recovering here at Emory University Hospital after undergoing surgery.

Doctors call the condition subdural hematoma — that’s when a pool of blood forms between the brain and the outer most layer.

The Carter Center says there were no complications from the surgery. All of this comes after he fell three times just this year alone.

Earlier this spring, he fell down and had to have hip replacement surgery.

Just last month, Carter fell in his home twice fracturing his pelvis and needing stitches to his face.

But despite these health scares he still gives back to the community, often volunteering for habitat for humanity and teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.

He also faced a cancer scare back in 2015 but is now in remission.

President Carter is the oldest living U.S. president at 95 years old.

Doctors say he’s resting for now with his wife Rosalyn by his side. No word yet on when he’ll be released from the hospital and head to his home in Plains, Georgia.

He will not be teaching Sunday school this week.