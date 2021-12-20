Jermaine Jones death case turned over to district attorney

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The case surrounding the death of Jermaine Jones has been turned over to the District Attorney of the Augusta Judicial Circuit, Jared Williams. A spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) told NewsChannel 6 the agency has completed its investigation, and the case is now pending review by the district attorney. The case remains open. Williams confirmed GBI turned over files to his office.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate after deputies taped Jones during a traffic stop. Jones was transported to the hospital after his arrest. Medical documents provided to NewsChannel 6 by Jones’ family state he suffered from a “severe traumatic brain injury” with swelling of the brain, abrasions of the shoulders and no fractures.

Jones’ family has called for the deputies involved in his arrest to be held accountable. The deputies were placed on administrative leave but allowed to return to duty.

“We’re not sleeping on this one,” Jermain Jones, Jones’ father, told NewsChannel 6 in November. “We’re going to get justice.”