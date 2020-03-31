Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: Courtney Prichard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It was actually a hashtag: #excusemyridiculousvoice

Harlem mom of three little girls, Courtney Prichard, had her little ones gathered in the driveway last week for one of the many “teacher trains,” also called “teacher parades” rolling through area neighborhoods these days.

It always brings tears to my eyes when I’m reading these stories on the news, I feel the lump form in my throat and know my voice is going to crack. I think that’s what I loved about Courtney’s hashtag. She warns everyone that she’s flat bellowing in her video!! It’s a release of such pent-up emotion… emotion that we’re all feeling right now.

Those of us whose children have long left the nest hug you with our hearts, Courtney. These are tough days. We celebrate all the teachers, and we know you are all missed very much.

Almost as much as Mrs. Ham!!