JENNIE: St. Stephen’s Ministry wants your input to assess community needs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Over the years, you may have heard about the services of the St. Stephen’s Ministry.

It was founded in 1991 to provide direct services to people in the CSRA living with HIV– helping with housing, transportation, food, and medical expenses.

Current priorities for the organization include plans to fund the greatest needs in HIV/AIDS prevention efforts, care, and/or education. The team is now working on a community needs assessment, to shift its direction and resources, based on the HIV/AIDS prevention efforts, care, and/or education needs of the Greater Augusta community.

Anyone living in the local Aiken and Augusta metropolitan areas is invited to complete the anonymous Population assessment regardless of their gender, race, HIV Status, sexual orientation, or age. They will evaluate the data of all demographics since HIV does not discriminate based on these criteria.

A second assessment is for employees of healthcare providers, general practitioners, doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, testing centers, municipal and county health department employees, HIV specialty clinics, and caregivers to those infected or affected by HIV/AIDS.

The needs assessment opened February first. You can click here to fill out the forms here. The assessments will remain open until August 31, 2021.

For more information, visit the St. Stephen’s Ministry web page.