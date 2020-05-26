Jennie: Endometriosis signs and symptoms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Endometriosis affects nearly 176 million women worldwide.

It’s estimated that 24-50% of women who experience infertility, do so because of endometriosis.

How do women know they have it? Is it something you get when you are younger? It can take an average of 7.5 years from start of symptoms to get a proper diagnosis, which requires a surgical laparoscopy.

Symptoms of endometriosis can include pain, bleeding or spotting, infertility and stomach issues (diarrhea, constipation, bloating, or nausea, especially during periods).