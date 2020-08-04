JENNIE: Back from COVID with gratitude, lessons learned, and a healthy respect for sleep!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It is nice to be back with you today…. after being home with a sick family since July 14th.

So this is what happened in my COVID quarantine: lots and lots of sanitizing.

This Lysol is special because I had none, but I put out a request in my church circle group chat — and two days later had several cans appear in “ring and run” drop offs.

I also anchored a lot from my dining room, thanks to my daughter and “chief engineer” Sky, who was also positive for the virus. Fortunately, our symptoms were not bad and we were able to turn our dining room into a “studio.” (Note the junk on the table that you couldn’t see on TV, as I was in the process of cleaning out and reorganizing my china closet!)

We also spent an evening celebrating a “Zoom” wedding with dear friends. Congratulations Brittany & Reese!

Those circle sisters of mine, from Aldersgate UMC, provided several meals for my family, as did other friends. I can’t tell you how much we appreciated the generosity and the kind gestures from our loved ones.

We even had an unexpected text on July 25th to come out back to our deck, right away. It was as if Santa himself made a visit!

My daughter, Maddy, who lives in an apartment and was not part of the COVID household, had baked some amazing Christmas cakes and set up a “Christmas in July” display– complete with a table top tree and ornaments!

This was a chocolate peppermint cake, look at those cute layers, and this was called Santa’s cookies & milk. Decadent, indeed!

So what did I learn from COVID? Be prepared, let people help, technology is your friend, pay it forward, drink plenty of fluids and get lots of rest!