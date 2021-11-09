Jenkins County schools temporarily close after bomb, shooting threats

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Jenkins County Schools were closed Tuesday after emails were sent to teachers and students, threatening to shoot up or bomb the schools.

The threats began last week. Superintendent Tara Cooper notified parents Thursday that the emails, which were sent anonymously., demanded $5,000. If the district did not comply, the person reportedly threatened to shoot up the school. The district notified law enforcement, and schools were placed on lockdown. No one was harmed.

“Everyone’s nerves were going crazy in school because we don’t know if it was real or fake,” Zachery Green-Jackson, a high school student, explained. “It was chaos I guess.”

The district received a bomb threat late Monday, leading Cooper to cancel class Tuesday.

“We’re just happy that it’s [school] closed because nobody wants to get hurt,” Green-Jackson said.

“Whoever’s doing this needs to stop,” Demetrest Moore, a father of an eighth and 11th grader, added. “If they had kids in school, they wouldn’t want anybody to do the same stuff to their kids.”

The Georgia Bureau of investigation (GBI) is leading the investigation. It is working with the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office and Millen Police Department.

“I hope they find whoever it is, whether it’s a prank or not,” Green-Jackson said.

Cooper told NewsChannel 6 she will decide if school will resume Wednesday after she receives an update from GBI.