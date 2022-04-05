WJBF – As severe weather continues throughout the area, Jefferson Energy Cooperative’s crews are currently working widespread outages across many counties we serve.

According to Tamika Lampkin, Director of Cooperative Communications, there are 45 outages currently, affecting more than 1245 members.

Officials say the counties that need restoration include Columbia, Jefferson, McDuffie, Warren, and Richmond.

Officials say they will be working through the evening to restore all power.

To view the outage map, click here for up-to-date information.

Members can also join our text alert service by texting “JECOUTAGE” to 877-JEFFERSON (877-533-3377).