James Brown turkey giveaway registration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — You’ll have another chance to register to get a turkey for Thanksgiving on Saturday, October 30. It’s a part of the James Brown Turkey Giveaway.

This year it will be a drive-by again — at the James Brown Arena parking lot on Monday, November 22 from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Registration will take place at the JBA on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

you must bring your current state id, proof of residency .. which includes a utility bill or current signed lease.

If you miss this Saturday’s event, you’ll have one more chance to register on Saturday, November 6