James Brown Arena raises awareness to a financial relief bill for live events industry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The entertainment industry is asking for help from the White House and support from the community.

Local venues, like the James Brown Arena, are showing awareness to pass the RESTART Act in Congress.

Thousands of canceled events have caused more than half the entertainment industry to lose their jobs. They’re looking to restart.

This bill would give financial relief to small businesses and keep up the Payment Protection Program.

Those who lost their jobs include people in ticketing, performers, and even freelance workers.

They also want to continue and expand the Pandemic Unemployment Act.

Director of Marketing with Augusta Entertainment Complex, Katie Cason, says “we’ve had had to think a bit more creatively now, because we can’t just open up the doors and have an event like we normally would. We’re trying to think a bit more creatively and use some of the assets we have here.”

There are many ways, like getting in touch with state representatives and spreading the word through social media.

The #WeMakeEvents organization makes it simple for you.

They also ask to post a picture of your favorite live event and tint it red. Use the hashtag “RedAlertRestart” and share others posts as well.

The people at the James Brown Arena are spreading the message while thinking of ways to open it’s door.

“We’ve been spending the time to create a very comprehensive reopening plan. So, we’re working on reopening procedures, cleaning procedures, social distancing,” says Cason.

One of the creative events they’ve came up with is a drive in comedy show coming up in October. Tickets are on sale now.

If you would like to help, you can send Congress a letter. For more on this bill and how to support it, CLICK HERE.