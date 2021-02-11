Jail nearly full as jury trial backlog grows in Richmond County

AUGUSTA. Ga. (WJBF) — Hundreds of offenders have been waiting for their day in court for months. They do not know when that day will arrive because their cases can not go to trial. The Georgia Supreme Court suspended jury trials in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving hundreds of offenders in limbo and creating a backlog in the court and jail systems.

Court administrator: jury trial backlog could take year and half to work through

Maj. Jack Francisco of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 there are “about 800 cases awaiting trial” in the Augusta Judicial Circuit. He says the Sheriff’s Office works with courts to release inmates from the Charles B. Webster Detention Facility who do not need to be detained while they await trial. However, hundreds are ineligible.

“Most of our offenders are violent offenders or those who can’t make bond on their charges,” he explained. “Of those 800 offenders, about 500 are detained for violent crimes. They’re not eligible for bond.”

Many cases have been resolved since last March. Inmates have pleaded guilty or made bond, which has led many to be released from detention. Nolan Martin, the court administrator of the Augusta Judicial Circuit, says the court “disposed of more cases than were filed within the circuit” in 2020. However, the detention facility remains nearly full.

“We’re releasing anyone we can release,” Francisco said. “But, we’re running at 95 percent capacity right now.”

Reform Georgia, a justice policy think tank, argues jail systems need to make major reforms to reduce their prison populations, especially during a pandemic.

“We can’t be holding people for months on end in an overpacked jail while they wait for trial,” Maxwell Ruppersburg, the executive director of Reform Georgia, argued. “Right now during COVID, there’s a heightened health risk for everyone that’s entering jail. That creates a community risk as well.”

Ruppersburg suggests counties “eliminate low level offenses that are not public safety threats” to free up space in detention centers.

“Even for most offenses and charges, people don’t need to be held indefinitely in the jail system.”

The Georgia Supreme Court has signaled jury trials may be allowed to resume in mid-March if COVID-19 cases decrease in the state, bringing relief to courts and jail systems.