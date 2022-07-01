This Independence weekend is a typical early July forecast as we’ll see near average temperatures (Lower 90s) with a daily chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms, some days with better chances than others. Low pressure off the South Carolina coast is being watched for possible tropical development, however the Low is moving off to the Northeast, so it will have no impact here at home…do look for a better chance of rain and thunderstorms along the coast.

Most of our storms should end by sunset, so expect some storms…not a washout…just through the early afternoon through evening this holiday weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Patchy fog. Low: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy with late day scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 92 Rain chance: 30%

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms ending by 10P. Low: 70 Rain chance: 30%

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 92 Rain chance: 40%

4th of July Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 92 Rain chance: 40%