iPhone missing for more than a year found in the ocean

FLORIDA (CNN) – A Florida man lost his iPhone while out on a boat. More than a year later, a stranger found it in the ocean…and was able to track down the owner.

This is not the catch Marshal Sklar expected while diving for lobsters after hurricane Dorian.

“It was 40 feet of water.”

He found this iPhone off the coast of Pompano Beach.

“Couldn’t tell what kind it was.”

Covered in barnacles and not working. There was only one clue to its owner.

“Behind the case, there was a fishing license, and the fishing license was in pristine condition.”

So Sklar posted it to Facebook searching for the owner.

“I only had it for two weeks,” says Carmen Miranda, the phone’s owner.

The power of social media did it’s thing.

“But i think it looks fantastic. Home button doesn’t work though.”

What’s crazy is Miranda lost the phone more than a year ago in June of 2018.

He lost the phone 20 miles from where Sklar found it.

“I lost it in Hollywood in about 60 feet of water.”

“So it had a year and a half to bury itself in the sand or the reef and somehow it ended up right in front of me,” said Sklar.

Miranda surprised Sklar with his favorite drink to say thank you.

“It’s a lobster magnet.”

The phone still has some leftover growth from the ocean.

“I was going to call Apple and say like ‘I don’t know what happened to my phone, it just stopped working’.”

Instead, Miranda will keep it for a good story to tell about an iPhone, a fishing license and the power of social media.